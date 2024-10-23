Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 78,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,061,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 14,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 74,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,491,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 612,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $102,428,000 after buying an additional 9,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,406,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $235,147,000 after buying an additional 20,464 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $166.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $121.46 and a one year high of $193.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $204.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. DA Davidson raised shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.90.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $3,741,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,106,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,361,837.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,112. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $3,741,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,106,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,361,837.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 220,426 shares of company stock valued at $35,993,340. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

