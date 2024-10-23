American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,717 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $10,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 5.2% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.1% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 57,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 0.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 30,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 83,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the third quarter worth $157,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEP opened at $99.89 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.01 and a 1 year high of $105.18. The company has a market capitalization of $52.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Electric Power from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.43.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

