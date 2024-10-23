American Well (AMWL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($3.32) per share for the quarter. American Well has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.94) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $62.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.78 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 120.44% and a negative return on equity of 50.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.60) EPS. On average, analysts expect American Well to post $-13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

American Well Price Performance

AMWL stock opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.17 and its 200-day moving average is $9.08. American Well has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $31.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMWL shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Well in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of American Well from $40.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kathy Johnson Weiler sold 7,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total value of $57,183.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 188,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,772.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other American Well news, CFO Robert Shepardson sold 5,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total value of $40,742.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $889,247.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathy Johnson Weiler sold 7,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total transaction of $57,183.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 188,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,772.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,141 shares of company stock worth $178,729 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation, an enterprise platform and software company, delivers digitally enabling hybrid care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Converge, a cloud-based platform that enables health providers, payers, and innovators to provide in-person, virtual and automated care; and delivers virtual primary care, post-discharge follow-up, chronic condition management, virtual nursing, e-sitting, on-demand and scheduled virtual visits, specialty consults, automated care, and behavioral health, as well as specialty care programs, including dermatology, musculoskeletal care, second opinion, and cardiometabolic care to patients and members.

