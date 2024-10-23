Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 285.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 9.5% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 134,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,364,000 after acquiring an additional 11,679 shares during the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.0% in the third quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 2,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.4% in the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 5,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 18.7% in the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 844 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMGN opened at $319.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $325.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.11. The stock has a market cap of $171.48 billion, a PE ratio of 45.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.70 and a 12 month high of $346.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 161.72% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.57%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. Dbs Bank raised Amgen to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.55.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

