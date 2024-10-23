Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $586.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $505.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $568.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $546.36. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $588.93.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

