AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,849 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at $23,888,000. Talbot Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $7,438,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in AT&T by 12.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,641,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,486,000 after buying an additional 288,093 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 642.2% in the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 104,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 90,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 4.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,037,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after buying an additional 43,062 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank lowered AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised AT&T to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.69.

T stock opened at $21.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.74 and a 12-month high of $22.34. The company has a market cap of $154.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.03 and a 200-day moving average of $19.04.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.79%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

