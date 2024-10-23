Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Position Raised by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 1,746.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,382 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $4,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.2% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.6% in the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $239.66 on Wednesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $218.75 and a 12 month high of $262.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $69.26 billion, a PE ratio of 52.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.12.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Further Reading

