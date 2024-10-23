Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 85.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $131.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.13. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.32 and a 1-year high of $151.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.31.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STLD shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 17,941 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $2,387,767.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 146,693 shares in the company, valued at $19,523,371.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

