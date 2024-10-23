Blue Trust Inc. Increases Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Cummins alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 0.7% during the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 1.9% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in Cummins by 39.2% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 2.6% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $330.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.80 and a 52 week high of $340.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $314.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.33.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMI. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cummins

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.