Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Sells 1,413 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 407,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.7% of Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $85,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,294,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,471,687,000 after acquiring an additional 778,297 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,422,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,894,729,000 after acquiring an additional 150,812 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,696,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,590,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,594 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,200,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,445,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,451 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,286,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,809,000 after purchasing an additional 157,577 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $224.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.96. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.19 and a 12 month high of $225.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.89%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

