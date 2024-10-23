Calton & Associates Inc. Raises Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,587,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,967,880,000 after buying an additional 1,746,759 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,365,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,786,449,000 after buying an additional 310,807 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,910,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,048,600,000 after buying an additional 42,305 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,402,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $698,312,000 after buying an additional 212,327 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,950,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $630,086,000 after buying an additional 325,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.56.

NASDAQ HON opened at $222.35 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $222.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $144.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $206.54 and a 200-day moving average of $205.19.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.38%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

