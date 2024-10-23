Calton & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Ares Capital by 62.7% in the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Ares Capital by 323.3% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 88.9% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Capital Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $21.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.89. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $21.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Ares Capital had a net margin of 59.76% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Monday, August 5th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Ares Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ARCC

About Ares Capital

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.