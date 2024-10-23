Calton & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Calton & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,315 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get GSK alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GSK in the first quarter worth $31,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in GSK in the second quarter worth $37,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in GSK in the second quarter worth $47,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in GSK in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in GSK by 69.7% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,436 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $33.67 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $78.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.65.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. GSK had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $9.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that GSK plc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.3843 dividend. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised GSK to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Argus raised GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group downgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GSK

Insider Buying and Selling at GSK

In other news, major shareholder Plc Gsk bought 2,791,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $22,335,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,775,691 shares in the company, valued at $134,205,528. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About GSK

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.