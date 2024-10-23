Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) PT Raised to $185.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on Carvana from $110.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Carvana from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Carvana from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.88.

Carvana Stock Performance

CVNA opened at $197.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.56 and a beta of 3.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.94 and a 200-day moving average of $130.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20. Carvana has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $198.09.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carvana will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.37, for a total value of $19,137,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,858,131 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,244,910,529.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 359,370 shares in the company, valued at $53,905,500. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,759,366 shares of company stock valued at $445,990,909 over the last ninety days. 17.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carvana by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,023,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,648,000 after buying an additional 655,603 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 124.9% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 581,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,888,000 after buying an additional 323,153 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter worth about $1,783,000. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana in the third quarter worth about $940,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Carvana by 724.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

