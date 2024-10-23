Castleview Partners LLC Makes New Investment in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in GE Vernova by 0.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME lifted its position in GE Vernova by 3.1% in the third quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in GE Vernova by 1.8% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC lifted its position in GE Vernova by 0.8% in the third quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its position in GE Vernova by 3.5% in the third quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE GEV opened at $276.37 on Wednesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $281.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $228.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.33.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

GEV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res downgraded GE Vernova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $220.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays upped their target price on GE Vernova from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $262.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.83.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

