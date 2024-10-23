Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,515,343 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,931,328,000 after purchasing an additional 100,139 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Home Depot by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,853,143,000 after purchasing an additional 971,833 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,774,083 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,980,883,000 after buying an additional 138,396 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 13.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,917,286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,886,271,000 after buying an additional 569,690 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,643,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,598,316,000 after buying an additional 333,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Melius Research began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $410.67.

HD opened at $401.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $421.56. The company has a market cap of $398.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $387.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.15.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

