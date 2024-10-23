Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $75.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $62.14 and a 52-week high of $80.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.74. The company has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.85%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTSH. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.58.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 6,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total value of $495,584.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,419,812.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

