Comparing MetaWorks Platforms (MWRK) and Its Competitors

MetaWorks Platforms (OTCMKTS:MWRK – Get Free Report) is one of 179 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare MetaWorks Platforms to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.1% of MetaWorks Platforms shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for MetaWorks Platforms and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MetaWorks Platforms 0 1 0 0 2.00 MetaWorks Platforms Competitors 898 5715 11683 310 2.61

Profitability

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 11.16%. Given MetaWorks Platforms’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MetaWorks Platforms has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares MetaWorks Platforms and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MetaWorks Platforms N/A -249.65% -157.91% MetaWorks Platforms Competitors -24.57% -164.96% -16.03%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MetaWorks Platforms and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MetaWorks Platforms $410,000.00 -$5.65 million -0.20 MetaWorks Platforms Competitors $26.31 billion $484.56 million 23.78

MetaWorks Platforms’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than MetaWorks Platforms. MetaWorks Platforms is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

MetaWorks Platforms has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MetaWorks Platforms’ rivals have a beta of 1.46, indicating that their average share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MetaWorks Platforms rivals beat MetaWorks Platforms on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

About MetaWorks Platforms

MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. provides blockchain and Web3 development platform. It offers turnkey set of services for companies to develop and integrate blockchain and cryptocurrency technologies into their business operations. The company provides business development and technical services; blockchain and technology program management services; customer development services; business launch services; and post-business launch support services. The company was formerly known as CurrencyWorks Inc. and changed its name to MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. in August 2022. MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Fairfield, California.

