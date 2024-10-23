Contrasting Rooshine (RSAU) & Its Rivals

Rooshine (OTCMKTS:RSAU – Get Free Report) is one of 28 public companies in the “Help supply services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Rooshine to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Rooshine and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rooshine N/A N/A N/A Rooshine Competitors -2.11% -17.80% 1.03%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.0% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.2% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rooshine $150,000.00 -$670,000.00 -16.91 Rooshine Competitors $3.13 billion $54.23 million 11.73

This table compares Rooshine and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Rooshine’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Rooshine. Rooshine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Rooshine and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rooshine 0 0 0 0 N/A Rooshine Competitors 75 531 1062 104 2.67

As a group, “Help supply services” companies have a potential upside of 25.10%. Given Rooshine’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rooshine has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Rooshine has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rooshine’s rivals have a beta of 1.12, indicating that their average share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rooshine rivals beat Rooshine on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Rooshine Company Profile

Choose Rain, Inc. collects, purifies, and filters rainwater into bottled drinking water. It serves its water to art shows, business meetings, college reunions, conventions, family reunions, festivals, golf tournaments, high school reunions, parades, parties/weddings, and sporting events. The company offers products through stores, small boutique locations, and its online store. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Ormond Beach, Florida.

