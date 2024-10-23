Copeland Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Humana alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its position in shares of Humana by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 4,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of Humana stock opened at $262.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $312.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.81. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $213.31 and a 12 month high of $527.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.50.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. Humana had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $29.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on Humana in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Humana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Humana from $400.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Leerink Partners downgraded Humana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HUM

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.