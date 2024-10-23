Copeland Capital Management LLC Invests $85,000 in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in PepsiCo by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,547,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,400,000 after acquiring an additional 905,468 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in PepsiCo by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,147,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,632,000 after acquiring an additional 700,092 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in PepsiCo by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,403,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,089,000 after acquiring an additional 561,465 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,130,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,030,000 after acquiring an additional 57,322 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in PepsiCo by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,560,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,385 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP stock opened at $174.37 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $158.03 and a one year high of $183.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $239.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. PepsiCo’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 79.94%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 20th. DZ Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.92.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

