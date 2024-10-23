Copeland Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNOB. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $381,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 48,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 8,026 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $461,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 120,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 36,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,143,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,802,000 after acquiring an additional 53,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNOB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ConnectOne Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CNOB opened at $25.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $981.71 million, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.25. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $27.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $134.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.62 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 14.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

ConnectOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.