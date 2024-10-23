Copeland Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter worth $34,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter worth $37,000. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 463.8% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slocum Gordon & Co LLP raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 51.7% in the second quarter. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP now owns 455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on PPG Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.93.

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $126.60 on Wednesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.07 and a 1-year high of $151.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.56 and a 200-day moving average of $128.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.26.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.11%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

