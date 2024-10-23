Copeland Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC)

Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Get National HealthCare alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in National HealthCare by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,593,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,633,000 after purchasing an additional 74,911 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in National HealthCare by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,022,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,788,000 after buying an additional 31,697 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in National HealthCare by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,469,000 after buying an additional 48,182 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in National HealthCare by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 64,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after buying an additional 15,061 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in National HealthCare by 4,448.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 55,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after buying an additional 54,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Brian F. Kidd sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $260,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,327.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

National HealthCare Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NHC opened at $119.44 on Wednesday. National HealthCare Co. has a 1 year low of $65.15 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.24.

National HealthCare (NYSE:NHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $300.66 million for the quarter.

National HealthCare Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.39%.

National HealthCare Profile

(Free Report)

National HealthCare Corporation engages in the operation of services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted and independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and health hospitals. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.