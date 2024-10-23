CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in CRH by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in CRH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 336.4% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRH shares. StockNews.com cut CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on CRH from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.70.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $91.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.79. CRH plc has a fifty-two week low of $51.59 and a fifty-two week high of $94.14.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.16 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that CRH plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. CRH’s payout ratio is 29.62%.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

