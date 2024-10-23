CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by Leo Wealth LLC

Leo Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the quarter. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 10.1% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 35,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in CSX by 85.0% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in CSX by 15.6% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 27,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter worth about $477,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 26,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Trading Up 0.6 %

CSX stock opened at $33.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.90. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSX. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on CSX from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.61.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

