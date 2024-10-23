Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Danaher alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,107,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,009,928,000 after buying an additional 4,163,657 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $676,545,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Danaher by 99.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,358,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $339,473,000 after purchasing an additional 675,952 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Danaher by 22.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,047,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $761,475,000 after purchasing an additional 563,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $98,913,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Trading Down 4.0 %

NYSE DHR opened at $261.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.46. The firm has a market cap of $193.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.28, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $281.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.31%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total value of $2,641,536.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,566,486.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,435,240. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $2,641,536.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,566,486.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,659 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,433 over the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on DHR. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Leerink Partners increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.12.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DHR

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.