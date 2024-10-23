Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY) COO Stephen H. Holdridge Sells 1,000 Shares

Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of Dayforce stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,528,405. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE DAY opened at $64.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 196.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29. Dayforce Inc has a twelve month low of $47.08 and a twelve month high of $74.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Dayforce had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $423.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.41 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Dayforce Inc will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DAY shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Dayforce from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Dayforce from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dayforce from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Dayforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAY. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new position in Dayforce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dayforce in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dayforce during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Dayforce during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Dayforce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

