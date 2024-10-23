Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,783,000. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,984,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $406.65 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $340.20 and a fifty-two week high of $420.47. The firm has a market cap of $112.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $395.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $385.21.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.20 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $443.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.69.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

