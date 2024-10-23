Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Holdings Lifted by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 302.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth approximately $60,217,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,487,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,057,000 after buying an additional 1,219,074 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,933,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $471,330,000 after buying an additional 1,105,674 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 159.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 588,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,915,000 after acquiring an additional 361,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 98.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 667,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,660,000 after acquiring an additional 331,197 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Delta Air Lines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $54.80 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $56.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.44 and its 200-day moving average is $47.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.35.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

In related news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 19,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $1,077,017.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,739,564.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $173,128.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,635.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 19,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $1,077,017.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,739,564.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

