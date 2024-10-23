Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Sells 237 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CGN Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 22,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 24.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% during the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Crane Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.0% during the first quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 10,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McNaughton Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.9% during the first quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,683.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $163.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.84. The company has a market cap of $393.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $143.13 and a fifty-two week high of $168.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.93.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

