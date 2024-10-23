Eastern Bank Acquires 119,442 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Eastern Bank raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11,944.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,442 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Eastern Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Eastern Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $69,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,725,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,531 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,319,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774,400 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,368,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,325,761,000 after purchasing an additional 257,499 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,462,000 after buying an additional 7,615,287 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,683,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,488,098,000 after buying an additional 237,585 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $586.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $568.35 and a 200-day moving average of $546.36. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $588.93. The stock has a market cap of $505.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

