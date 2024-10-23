Eastern Bank Acquires 1,823 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Eastern Bank grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 81.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,087,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark Brosius sold 2,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.91, for a total transaction of $1,040,389.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,113.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark Brosius sold 2,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.91, for a total transaction of $1,040,389.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,113.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.28, for a total value of $220,626.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,519.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,902 shares of company stock worth $23,596,360. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $538.00 target price (up previously from $495.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $604.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.74.

ISRG stock opened at $517.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.41, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.85 and a 1-year high of $523.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $485.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $440.46.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

