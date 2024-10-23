Eastern Bank Acquires Shares of 6,562 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,562 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 143.1% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 75.8% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

TMUS opened at $219.01 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.92 and a twelve month high of $223.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $256.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.18.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.89%.

Several brokerages have commented on TMUS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. TD Cowen increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.94.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total value of $1,818,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,628 shares in the company, valued at $29,577,154.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 42,769 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total value of $9,249,223.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,380,222.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total transaction of $1,818,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 162,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,577,154.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 349,261 shares of company stock valued at $69,411,130 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

