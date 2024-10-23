Eastern Bank Buys New Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $97.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.25 and its 200 day moving average is $84.96. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.33 and a 1 year high of $98.43.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 13.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 86.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $310,901.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on ONEOK from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.77.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

