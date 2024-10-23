Eastern Bank Buys New Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APTV. Broderick Brian C increased its position in Aptiv by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 21,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 505 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 653 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APTV shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Nomura Securities upgraded Aptiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com cut Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.50.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $69.69 on Wednesday. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $63.62 and a 12 month high of $92.14. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.89.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

