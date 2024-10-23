Eastern Bank Cuts Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Eastern Bank reduced its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE KMI opened at $24.81 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $25.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.58.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 25,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $529,555.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 25,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $529,555.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,309.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at $6,455,589. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 126,898 shares of company stock valued at $2,666,865. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMI. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.91.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

