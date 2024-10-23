Eastern Bank Decreases Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Eastern Bank lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 39.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,927 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 18,360 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,776,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,491,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232,172 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in CVS Health by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,917,923 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,024,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226,225 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,143,822 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,048,351,000 after buying an additional 184,297 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 132.9% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,936,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $764,023,000 after buying an additional 7,382,931 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 5.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,963,508 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $555,406,000 after acquiring an additional 389,166 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $56.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.19. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $52.77 and a 52-week high of $83.25. The company has a market cap of $71.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.54.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

Several research analysts have commented on CVS shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.26.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

