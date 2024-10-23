Eastern Bank Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Eastern Bank raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 542.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,918 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,128 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xcel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $465,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 42,295 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $470,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 11.0% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 16.9% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,028 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,143. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,327.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,143. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, August 26th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.40.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $96.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $109.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.31 and a 200-day moving average of $84.80. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.81%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

