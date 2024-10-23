Eastern Bank Has $3.84 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Eastern Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,378 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 371.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV stock opened at $77.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.23. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.65 and a one year high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

