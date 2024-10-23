Eastern Bank Increases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Eastern Bank boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 481.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 88,982 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $28.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $163.46 billion, a PE ratio of -62.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.48. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $31.54.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -365.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.91.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

