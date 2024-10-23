Eastern Bank Invests $1.49 Million in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Eastern Bank acquired a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 20.9% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 2.9% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new position in 3M during the third quarter valued at $1,384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,486,484.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,659.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at $21,486,484.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MMM opened at $131.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08. 3M has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $141.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.89 billion, a PE ratio of -10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. 3M had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 112.92%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that 3M will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. 3M’s payout ratio is -22.01%.

MMM has been the subject of several research reports. Argus upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on 3M in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.87.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

