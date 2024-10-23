Eastern Bank Invests $1.57 Million in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.9% in the third quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 7,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 65,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.7% during the third quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $51.92 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $36.57 and a 12 month high of $51.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.12.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

