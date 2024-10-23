Eastern Bank Makes New $1.53 Million Investment in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 675.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $4,026,758.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carrier Global stock opened at $80.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.06, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $83.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.64.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Carrier Global from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wolfe Research raised Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

