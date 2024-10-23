Eastern Bank Purchases 24,189 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Eastern Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 274.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,189 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 70.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 382.1% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $191.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $187.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $193.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

