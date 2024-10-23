Eastern Bank Purchases New Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,112,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,825,266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,492,105 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,903,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,723,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,045 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $78,567,000. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 180.2% in the second quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 904,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,472,000 after buying an additional 581,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $52,989,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $115.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $83.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.73. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $120.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

