Eastern Bank Purchases New Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in General Electric by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $176.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.24 and a 200 day moving average of $168.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. General Electric has a 1 year low of $84.58 and a 1 year high of $194.80.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Melius Research increased their price target on General Electric from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.53.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

