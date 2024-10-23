Eastern Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Eastern Bank increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 115,927 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $37,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 121,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after buying an additional 15,981 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 21,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 11,261 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 56,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,259,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $150.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.32 and a 200 day moving average of $153.47. The company has a market cap of $278.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $135.37 and a 12-month high of $167.11.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.07.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

