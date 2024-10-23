Eastern Bank Sells 90 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Eastern Bank lowered its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of CDW by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in CDW by 1.4% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in shares of CDW by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CDW by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,469 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CDW

In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $216.15 per share, for a total transaction of $259,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,090,530. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDW Stock Performance

CDW stock opened at $217.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.03. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $185.04 and a 1 year high of $263.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $221.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.26.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 62.22% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CDW from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.00.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Stories

