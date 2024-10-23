Eastern Bank Sells 95,995 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Eastern Bank lessened its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 87.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,995 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,031,000 after purchasing an additional 13,608 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,847,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 3,621.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter worth $2,504,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oshkosh by 161.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

OSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.29.

Oshkosh stock opened at $105.24 on Wednesday. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $86.10 and a twelve month high of $127.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.79%.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

